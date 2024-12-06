Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 14,181 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 269.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $31.63 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.99 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

