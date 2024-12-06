Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $2,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 450.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $169.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.25. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

