Bank of Montreal Can Sells 24,867 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on Commerce Bancshares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.74 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $421.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 24.15%. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $64,024.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,539.80. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,151,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,170,189.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,108,821. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.