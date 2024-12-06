Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNS. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.73.

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$78.29 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$59.62 and a one year high of C$80.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

