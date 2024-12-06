BigBear.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 68,274 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,590% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,041 call options.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

NYSE:BBAI opened at $2.85 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $714.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

