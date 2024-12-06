BILL (NYSE:BILL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $100.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 3,124,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,923,970 shares.The stock last traded at $90.16 and had previously closed at $88.48.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.28.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BILL by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 1,167.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -289.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

