BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) and ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Head to Head Contrast

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 1 3 0 2.75 BingEx 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $27.03, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than BingEx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.56% 15.44% 10.24% BingEx N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.41 billion 2.08 $1.23 billion $1.45 12.86 BingEx $4.65 billion 0.15 N/A N/A N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats BingEx on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About BingEx

(Get Free Report)

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.