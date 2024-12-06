BioCardia Reports Successful Consultation with Japan’s PMDA on BCDA-01 RegistrationSunnyvale, California – December 4, 2024 – BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) has recently disclosed a significant achievement regarding its lead therapeutic asset, BCDA-0

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BioCardia’s 8K filing here.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Featured Articles