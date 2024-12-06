Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,841,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Blue Bird by 37.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $63.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

