Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73,962 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.91. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $324,499.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,332.40. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $216,257.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,580.70. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,260 shares of company stock valued at $768,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

