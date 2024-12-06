BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 32,432 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Silgan by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Stock Up 0.1 %

SLGN opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

