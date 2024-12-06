BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.18% of Pathward Financial worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

