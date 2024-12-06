BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 90,691 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,691 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $12.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

