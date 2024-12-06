BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,111 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In related news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.7 %

BCO opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

