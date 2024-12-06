Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.42.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.