Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.42.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$104.09 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$44.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.83.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

