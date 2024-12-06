Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 228,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 153,581 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,141.90. This trade represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $196,360.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,502.48. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BHF opened at $51.22 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.