Brokerages Set BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Target Price at $17.11

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BrightView in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

BrightView Price Performance

BV opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 162.64 and a beta of 1.30. BrightView has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. The trade was a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,975,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,140,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 177,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

