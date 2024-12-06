Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price at $12.88

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Everi Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

NYSE EVRI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,032,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,901,875.14. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,317.64. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,000 shares of company stock worth $2,538,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

