Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $56.40

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.82%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
