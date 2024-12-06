Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $56.40

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of SU opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4089 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.