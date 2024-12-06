Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Q1 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSP Global
WSP Global Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$245.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$227.67. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$180.73 and a twelve month high of C$259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.
WSP Global Company Profile
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WSP Global
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.