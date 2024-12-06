Brokers Issue Forecasts for WSP Global Q1 Earnings

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WSP Global from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$266.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$245.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$227.67. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$180.73 and a twelve month high of C$259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

