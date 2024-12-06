Brokers Set Expectations for ARLP FY2024 Earnings

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Singular Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Monday, December 2nd. Singular Research analyst D. Marsh expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year. Singular Research currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARLP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARLP opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 97.6% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.