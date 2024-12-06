Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Price Target to GBX 475

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s current price.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

CLBS opened at GBX 301 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.01. Celebrus Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 316 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £118.71 million, a PE ratio of 3,010.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Celebrus Technologies

In other Celebrus Technologies news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of Celebrus Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.51), for a total value of £94,553.25 ($120,649.80). Insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Celebrus Technologies Company Profile

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

