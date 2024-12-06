Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives $22.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.
Several analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Canoo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Canoo Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $0.34 on Friday. Canoo has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $7.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.