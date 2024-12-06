Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.78.

Capital Power Stock Up 6.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPX stock opened at C$65.57 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.90 and a one year high of C$67.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total transaction of C$308,355.00. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $317,981 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

