CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. CarMax has a one year low of $65.38 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,193,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,642,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

