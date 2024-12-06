Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.89) and last traded at GBX 298.20 ($3.81), with a volume of 43976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.84).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. Celebrus Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 475 ($6.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,010.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £94,553.25 ($120,649.80). Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Celebrus Technologies

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

Featured Articles

