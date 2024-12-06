Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $25.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

CNTA opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,535. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,784.48. This represents a 18.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,128 shares of company stock worth $6,148,522. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,515 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after buying an additional 1,145,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after buying an additional 987,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

