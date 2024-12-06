Cerity Partners LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,399 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP grew its position in Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Fulton Financial stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.78. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

