Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,891 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

