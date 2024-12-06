Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,805 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 186.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 283,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

INDB opened at $71.43 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.