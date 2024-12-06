Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,556.80. The trade was a 65.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,049,387 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,086.06. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,869 shares of company stock worth $12,139,570. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

