Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AerCap by 35.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE AER opened at $96.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

