Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.22 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,804 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 263,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 215,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. Citigroup increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. This represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

