Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.94, but opened at $62.99. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill shares last traded at $63.37, with a volume of 3,295,363 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

