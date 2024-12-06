CIBC Downgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Neutral

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.06.

CAE stock opened at C$32.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.91. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$33.77.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

