CIBC Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$69.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

About Exchange Income

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.73. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$43.08 and a 12-month high of C$57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

