CIBC Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$69.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Stock Performance
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.