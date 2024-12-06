CIBC Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$21.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

NFI Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NFI stock opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.89 and a one year high of C$19.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

