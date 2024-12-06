Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $72.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,861,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Citigroup by 289.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

