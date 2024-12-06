Cloudflare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,646 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 14,788 call options.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $988,806.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.01. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,184 shares of company stock worth $45,212,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 121.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $110.46 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

