CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 22.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,890,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,366,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after buying an additional 202,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,780,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.