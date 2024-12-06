Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,973,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 358,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.42.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.8 %

CIGI stock opened at $152.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.