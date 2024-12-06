Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 384.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

