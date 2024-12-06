Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.77.
CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.6 %
Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $468.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.29.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.