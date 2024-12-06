Contrasting Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.99% -27.99% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.38) -1.54 Genetic Technologies $5.03 million 0.74 -$7.88 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 324.53%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

