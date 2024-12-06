Critical Comparison: Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) and Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.1% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Direct Digital and Oliveda International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oliveda International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Direct Digital currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,108.43%. Given Direct Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Oliveda International.

This table compares Direct Digital and Oliveda International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital -5.61% -25.66% -10.40% Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and Oliveda International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $157.11 million 0.09 -$2.19 million ($1.17) -0.81 Oliveda International $3.86 million 455.39 -$1.31 million N/A N/A

Oliveda International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Direct Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Direct Digital has a beta of 6.83, indicating that its share price is 583% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Direct Digital beats Oliveda International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.