Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.48, but opened at $76.02. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $74.59, with a volume of 1,888,603 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 193.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 59.1% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

