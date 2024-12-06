Domo, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Quarter Ending October 31, 2024

Get alerts:

On December 5, 2024, Domo, Inc. released its financial performance for the fiscal quarter concluded on October 31, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing these results along with additional relevant information. The full press release can be accessed in Exhibit 99.1 attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K. It is important to note that the information provided in this report, including the referenced exhibit, is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission but is not officially filed.

As per the guidelines outlined in the report, the content in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, which encompasses the Exhibit 99.1, is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Furthermore, it is not subject to the liabilities associated with that section and is not incorporated by reference in any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically mentioned in such a filing.

Under Item 9.01, the report includes the necessary financial statements and exhibits. The primary exhibit accompanying this report is the Press Release of Domo, Inc. dated December 5, 2024 (Exhibit 99.1). Additionally, the Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) is represented as Exhibit 104.

By the directive of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report has been duly signed on behalf of Domo, Inc. by Tod Crane, the Chief Financial Officer, on December 5, 2024.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

