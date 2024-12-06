Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $21,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $113,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $27.64 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

