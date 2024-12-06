enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENGN shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James began coverage on enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENGN opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $382.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.52 and a quick ratio of 19.52. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 41,639 shares of enGene stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,584.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,970.23. This trade represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in enGene by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of enGene by 48.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

