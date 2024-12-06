Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for JOUT FY2024 Earnings

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $341.55 million, a PE ratio of -40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $55.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.96%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

