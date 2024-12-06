Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Q3 Earnings

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Zumiez Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.25. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 83.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 69.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,793.70. The trade was a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

